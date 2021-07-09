Pokemon GO, the popular augmented reality game is five years old now. Over the past five years, the game’s popularity has been quite volatile but it has maintained its position as a unique accessible AR experience that strikes a major chord with the users. Over the past five years, Pokemon GO users have caught over 465 billion Pokemon’s, walked over 49 billion kilometres collectively and have taken 12.55 billion AR photos. Pokémon GO was initially launched on July 6th, 2016 and has since gained more than 600 million active users. Pokemon GO developer Niantic has unveiled exciting new experiences for gamers worldwide to mark the 5th Anniversary of Pokémon GO. The 5th anniversary will be celebrated with Pokémon GO Fest 2021 on 17 and 18 July, and gamers in India can buy tickets at a special anniversary price of Rs 399. Niantic has partnered with Google Play as the official event sponsor for the upcoming Pokémon GO Fest 2021.

Niantic said that trainers can celebrate the occasion with a 5th anniversary in-game event from July 6 to July 15. The game will unveil new experiences to its Indian audiences on the occasion. Pokémon GO has unveiled a super realistic real-time sky feature that will allow players to experience their exact surroundings based on weather and light conditions. While trainers enjoy the view, they can also catch a limited edition flying Pikachu with a 5 shaped balloon as it makes its way across the map.

Indian Trainers playing at the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 will be able to collaborate in the Global Challenge Arena. This exclusive feature will be available only to ticket holders, and Trainers in India will have the chance to join forces with Trainers from around the world to complete a challenge every hour. If Trainers complete a challenge, they will earn a bonus for the remainder of the hour. If Trainers complete a total of 24 challenges, they will unlock Time, Space, and a mystery bonus in the weeks after the Pokémon GO Fest 2021.

Niantic has also announced a partnership with Google Play as the official event sponsor for the upcoming Pokémon GO Fest 2021. Niantic and Google are partnering to bring players an exciting Pokémon GO Fest experience that includes all the event festivities plus 3 months free membership of YouTube Premium, exclusive content with comedy content creators The Try Guys, Google sponsored gift bundle (including one Incense, one Super Incubator and 30 Ultra Balls), and more surprises.

