Pokémon GO Hits Major Milestone As it Collects Over $3.6 Billion in Global Player Spending

Niantic's massively popular mobile game Pokémon GO has reportedly reached a new milestone by amassing a lifetime collection of $3.6 billion since its launch back in 2016, suggest a report by mobile intelligence Sensor Tower. At the height of the coronavirus-indued lockdown in April, Niantic introduced new changes in the game which enabled users to play the game while staying indoors. This proved to be a game-changer for the company as it accumulated over $445 million in the first half of 2020. To recall, the company garnered $995 million globally in 2019.

Interestingly, to date, Pokémon Go has clocked a total of 576.7 million downloads. Out of which, 105.2 million were seen in the US, where the game been most popular. Brazil and Mexico, take the second and third spots, with 63 million and 36 million downloads respectively. According to Sensor Tower estimates, another location-based mobile game called Dragon Quest Walk by Square Enix has proved to be a tough challenger to Pokémon Go as it collected a total of $540 million since its launch in 2019. On the other hand, two other games, namely Ludia's Jurassic World Alive and Tencent's Let's Hunt Monsters posted lifetime collections of $76.5 million and $70 million in over two years, the latter being from iOS alone.

Interestingly, one particular thing that Pokémon Go hit this new milestone is perhaps because of its lion share of the collection that came from Google Play Store. According to reports, 53.6 percent of the total player spending came from Google Play Store, with over 450 million or 78.3% downloads from the platform globally. To make the game even more popular, the developers introduced the Remote Raid Pass in April, allowing up to 20 gamers to participate in Raid Battles by going to the in-game nearby screen. To purchase a Remote Raid Pass, players have to spend 100 in-game PokéCoins by spending $0.99.