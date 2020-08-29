Pokémon GO is Getting Mega Evolutions: Here’s How it Works

Popular AR game Pokémon GO continues to have a solid fan following and is now receiving a new update that adds Mega Evolutions. Most Pokémon fans should have a fair idea about Mega Evolution that was introduced to the Pokémon series starting with Pokémon X and Y and later on Sun and Moon. With this addition, players can have powerful evolved forms of certain Pokémon in the game.

In the original series, these Pokémon could achieve Mega Evolution or a more powerful form for a temporary period during battle by using the Mega Stone. However, things are a little different when it comes to Pokémon GO. Players can Mega Evolve these using a new addition to the game called Mega Energy that can be collected by battling Mega Evolved Pokémon in raids. The faster you defeat the raid boss, the more Mega Energy you get, so make sure you battle with a large group. As of now the only Mega Evolved Pokémon that you can find in Mega Raids are Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise.

Once you have collected enough Mega Energy, you can go ahead and evolve your eligible Pokémon to its ‘Mega’ form. Notably, you only get corresponding Mega Energy to the Mega Evolved Pokémon that you defeated. The Pokémon will remain in its Mega form even when you are not in a battle which means that it will be listed in your Pokémon bag and you can even make it as your buddy. There are a few things that you need to know though. Firstly, only one Pokémon can Mega Evolve at a time. This means that if you want multiple Mega Venusaurs, you cannot do that. You can however choose another Pokémon to evolve into its Mega form wherein the previous one would go back to its original state. Also, Clone Pokémon and Shadow Pokémon that have not yet been purified cannot be evolved into their Mega form. Lastly, you cannot leave a Mega-Evolved Pokémon to defend a Gym.

You can also collect Mega Energy for Beedrill via a new Special Research under the "A Mega Discovery" quest. By completing certain tasks you can learn more about Mega Evolution and earn Beedrill Mega Energy, which will allow you to Mega Evolve your Beedrill. This essentially means that a total of four Pokémon are eligible for Mega Evolution. However, there are a lot more that have a Mega Evolution form and we might see them being added in the future. Here is a list of all Pokémon that can Mega Evolve:

Venusaur

Charizard

Blastoise

Beedrill

Pidgeot

Alakazam

Slowbro

Gengar

Kangaskhan

Pinsir

Gyarados

Aerodactyl

Mewtwo

Ampharos

Steelix

Scizor

Heracross

Houndoom

Tyranitar

Sceptile

Blaziken

Swampert

Gardevoir

Sableye

Mawile

Aggron

Medicham

Manectric

Sharpedo

Camerupt

Altaria

Banette

Absol

Glalie

Salamence

Metagross

Latias

Latios

Rayquaza

Lopunny

Garchomp

Lucario

Abomasnow

Gallade

Audino

Diancie