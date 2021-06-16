Pokemon Go Maker Is Bringing AR-Based Transformers: Heavy Metal Game; Registrations Open

Pokemon Go maker Niantic has partnered with Hasbro to announce a new game based on famous franchise Transformers. The game, named Transformers: Heavy Metal is a real-world AR game that looks to satiate all transformers fans. The game will allow users to team up with the likes of Bumblebee and Autobots to save the world from Decepticons. The Transformers game will be made with Seattle-based Very Very Spaceship as the development studio. Niantic, the maker has previously made successful titles like Pokemon Go and Ingress. Niantic’s Executive Producer Phil Hong said that Transformers: Heavy Metal will enter soft launch in select countries soon, and the global launch is expected later this year.

Niantic is taking registrations for the game on the Transformers: Heavy Metal website and this will enable users to get notified when the bet app will launch in their region. Niantic has not offered any specific timeline or the beta launch and has not said which countries will get the game first. A report in The Verge shows screenshots of what the game will look like on your smartphones. The report shows that the players will join the Guardian Network - a group of humans that have teamed up with Autobots like Optimus Prime and Bumblebee to battle against the Decepticons.

“Transformers is the perfect franchise for AR. Battling and interacting with giant robots in the real world is an amazing experience," John Hanke, CEO of Niantic said in a statement. “We want to live up to the high expectations of Transformers fans around the world and bring them a game unlike anything they’ve played before," he said.

