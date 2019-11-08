Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Pokémon GO Will Get New Augmented Reality Adventure on Android and iOS

Pokémon Go Buddy Adventure is a live augmented reality multiplayer feature that lets players interact with their own Pokémon via the AR camera.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 8, 2019, 10:46 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
A graffiti of 'Pokemon Go'.
A graffiti of 'Pokemon Go'. (Image for representation only. Photo: Reuters)

San Francisco-based software development company Niantic has rolled out a new live Augmented Reality (AR) multiplayer feature for Pokémon Go Players. It is called Buddy Adventure and is based on a technology that was developed by them in 2018. It will be rolled out to Pokémon GO players in the coming months. The software company shared the news on its blog post. According to Niantic, the Pokémon Go Buddy Adventure feature will let players interact with their own Pokémon via the AR camera. It will also give Trainers a shared experience with them being able to see other Pokémon trainers interacting with Buddy Pokémon in real-time.

The new feature is also cross-platform. With the help of this, trainers will be able to see others whether they are on an iPhone or an Android device. Niantic says that Buddy Adventure is based on their experiment code-named Neon. The experiment was based on ways multiple players can interact with objects in the same digital space using real-time AR networking. Thus, at its core, Buddy Adventure is a shared AR experience, says Niantic.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram