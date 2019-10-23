Pokémon Go Will Get Online Player Battles Next Year, Confirms Niantic

Pokemon Go has been a success, safe to say. When the game was released in 2016, Pokémon Go, a collaborative effort between Niantic, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company, became one of the top-grossing games on iOS and Android. Niantic has now confirmed that online player battles are all set to come to the game next year. As of now Pokémon Go players can only battle other trainers locally and battle NPCs. From next year onwards, Niantic will add an online PvP mechanic that will allow users to compete with others irrespective of their geographical locations. It is being reported that the new PvP system will be called Go Battle League. It will allow players to participate in the League and face opponents via the online matching system.

Niantic hasn’t disclosed any additional information related to the game. However, Niantic has assured to share a Dev Insights video at some point soon. Pokémon Go uses the mobile GPS to locate, capture and train virtual creatures called Pokémon and then battle them with other players to earn rewards and points. Notably, while Pokémon Go is slated for a 2020 release. The Pokémon Sword and Shield on the Switch will be launched on November 15, 2019.

