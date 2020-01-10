Pokémon Go Witnessed an Impressive 2019 as it Earned Nearly $900 Million

Pokémon Go had its best year ever in 2019; making $894 million off 55 million downloads, reported mobile market researcher Sensor Tower. Launched in 2016, the augmented reality mobile game earned big last year after the dud it faced in 2017, earning $589 million.

In its first year of the run, Niantic’s Pokémon Go had earned $832 million off of player spending, taking Pokémon lovers across iOS and Android devices by delight. The location-based game again rose on the profit-making scale in 2018, making approximately $816 million. The increased hype regarding the game can be attributed to the introduction of franchise antagonists "Team Rocket." A fan favourite, the team was added in July 2019, after which the download numbers soared high. Team Rocket invades pokéstops in the game and holds them for ransom. A player has to defeat them to claim the pokéstop.

Sensor Tower reports that the Google Play Store recorded a majority of downloads, racking up 38 million installs, or 69 percent of the total downloads. The Apple App Store, on the other hand, generated about 17 million downloads, or 31 percent. The game became the fifth-highest earner worldwide in 2019. Honor of Kings from Tencent sat on the top spot, generating close to $1.5 billion in 2019. However, in the domain of location-based games, Pokémon GO earned the highest and remains the only such game that has been able to increase its revenue from its launch year itself.

