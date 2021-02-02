Pokemon Kids TV Launched on YouTube as a Dedicated Live Channel for Children

The Pokemon Company has launched a new live channel on YouTube, the Pokemon Kids TV that is solely dedicated for children. The company says that YouTube channel consists of videos in English that are tailored specifically for the Asian markets including India. Prior to this development, the Pokemon Company that manages the Pokemon franchise around the world run a similar live channel for young audiences in Japan. The company says that it plans to expand this concept to other Asian countries and even create region-specific content in regional languages, in future.

The official description of the Pokemon Kids TV on YouTube states that the channel consists of videos geared towards kids. "We are your one source for Pokemon sing-along videos, popular nursery rhymes, and educational content designed to foster learning among Pokemon-loving children," the description further notes. Some of the nursery rhymes that the channel includes are 'London Bridge is Falling Down,' 'Old MacDonald Had a Farm,' and 'Winter Wonderland.' The Pokemon Company states that the YouTube channel also includes a quiz series that stimulates "thinking to a fun rhythm series." Children in India and other Asian countries can also find dancing-tunes such as 'If You're Happy and You Know It' among many more on the Pokemon Kids TV on YouTube.

Speaking over the development, Takato Utsunomiya, The Pokemon Company, Representative Director and COO indicated that as the demand for video content has grown in recent years, the company wants to expand its channel outside of Japan. "We are also planning to expand this concept in the future to other Asian countries and even create region-specific content in other languages. We would be truly delighted if more and more children can enjoy their time spent at home together with Pokemon," Utsunomiya in a statement added.

At the time of writing this article, the Pokemon Kids TV YouTube channel has over 25 thousand subscribers.