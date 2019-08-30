Pokemon Masters Now Available on Android and iOS: Gameplay, How to Download and More

The Pokemon Company, one of the major hands behind the iconic Pokemon Go mobile game, has made Christmas arrive early (quite literally) for fans of the franchise, with Pokemon Masters. The game has been released on both Android and iOS, after being available for pre-ordering on both the platforms. The game is a collaboration between The Pokemon Company and DeNA, and offers a very different take on the Pokemon game in comparison to the wildly popular Pokemon Go. In fact, it is in many ways similar to the classic arcade Pokemon games from the original story lines, and is fused with new generation graphics, gameplay mechanics and techniques, making it an interesting combination of the old and the new.

How to download

Pokemon Masters is now available on both Android and iOS, and downloading the game is free. Android users can download their games here, while iOS users can download it here.

Gameplay details

Soon as you set the game up, you are greeted with a customary message that sets the premise of the game. Once you've chosen your name, etc., you are led on to match with ex-gym trainers Brock and Misty, who become partners in the Pasio island — a man-made piece of land where the Pokemon Masters tournament is underway. In this game, the key is to form teams of three, and take on each other. Once you have your Sync Pair, or the starting Pokemon of your choice, you set off on your journey, by teaming up with other trainers and battling three-on-three AI trainer battles.

Pokemon Masters, as it seems, has a pretty straightforward battling technique, although graphics are quite good. The animated inserts add to the overall vibe of the game, creating the basis for the storyline of the game. As you progress and battle further, you can collect items in order to level up, evolve and so on. This is the basic premise of the Pokemon Masters gameplay, and comes as a breath of freshness over the already excellent Pokemon Go, that has seen a considerable decline in interest, in recent times.

Pokemon Masters is raking in the downloads already, having registered over a million downloads within a day of being available. Several users complained about early issues of server outage and gamers flocked to it, but as of publishing this piece, Pokemon Masters appears to be alive and kicking at this very moment.

