Pokemon Presents Event to Take Place on August 18, New Games Expected: How to Watch
1-MIN READ

Pokemon Presents Event to Take Place on August 18, New Games Expected: How to Watch

Pokemon Presents event on August 18.

Pokemon Presents event on August 18.

At the presentation, the Japanese company will showcase the much anticipated Pokemon Legends: Arceus, as well as Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The Pokemon Company that manages the Pokemon franchise (TV series, games, and trading cards) is organising a Nintendo Direct-style Pokemon Presents presents on August 18. The event will start at 6:00 AM PT (6:30 PM IST), and fans can watch the live stream on the company’s official YouTube channel. At the presentation, the Japanese company will showcase the much anticipated Pokemon Legends: Arceus, as well as Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The upcoming iteration of Pokemon Presents will be the second event this year after organising it first in February.

Starting with the Pokemon Legends: Arceus, the game is said to be an action role-playing game developed by Game Freak and published by Nintendo and The Pokemon Company for the Nintendo Switch console. The title was announced earlier this year and will launch next year in January. The company will also showcase Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl - the remake of 2006 Nintendo DS role-playing video games Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. Pokemon Diamond and Pearl fans already received a glimpse at the gameplay previously; however, the upcoming Pokemon Presents would likely reveal more in-game upgrades and features. The duo will reportedly launch in November this year. At the moment, it is unclear whether The Pokemon Company will unveil anything else apart from the three titles. However, given its 25th anniversary year, the brand may surprise fans by announcing the launch date of Pokemon Unite for smartphones or other devices. It is playable on Nintendo Switch.

Earlier this year, the Pokemon Company launched a new live channel on YouTube, the Pokemon Kids TV that is solely dedicated for children. The company had said that new YouTube channel consists of videos in English that are tailored specifically for the Asian markets including India. It even plans to expand this concept to other Asian countries and even create region-specific content in regional languages, in future.

first published:August 16, 2021, 17:20 IST