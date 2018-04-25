English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Police in Chinese City Seize 600 Computers Used to Mine Bitcoin

China was home to the majority of cryptocurrency mining operations before Beijing last year began to discourage it as part of a larger crackdown on bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Reuters

Updated:April 25, 2018, 2:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Police in Chinese City Seize 600 Computers Used to Mine Bitcoin
Police in Chinese City Seize 600 Computers Used to Mine Bitcoin. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)
Police in the north China city of Tianjin confiscated 600 computers used to mine bitcoin cryptocurrency after the local power grid operator reported abnormal electricity usage, Xinhua reported Wednesday. "Eight high-power fans were also seized," Xinhua said, quoting local police and added that it was the "largest power theft case in recent years. The report didn't say when the police had seized the equipment China was home to the majority of cryptocurrency mining operations before Beijing last year began to discourage it as part of a larger crackdown on bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. It is unclear how much of mining activity has moved offshore or been shut down.

Also Read: Xiaomi India's Manu Kumar Jain Is Giving Away Redmi 5 And Redmi Note 5 For Retweets

Reuters reported in January that China's central bank told a top-level government internet finance group that the monetary authority can tell local governments to regulate the power usage of bitcoin miners to gradually reduce the scale of their production. Miners use high-powered machines to generate the massive computing power to produce cryptocurrencies, which is done by solving mathematical equations.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi 6X (Mi A2) Launched With Dual Camera Setup, Snapdragon 660 SoC

The activity is also highly energy intensive, leading miners to seek locations with easy access to cheap electricity. Five people are under investigation and another has been detained in the Tianjin case, Xinhua said.

Also Watch: Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera' First Look


Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

News18 Explains : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court

News18 Explains : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court

Recommended For You