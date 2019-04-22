English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Political Ad Spends on Facebook Increase Ahead of Third Phase of Lok Sabha Elections
As per data by the Facebook Ad Library, Indian political parties and aficionados spend Rs 10 crore in 20 days of April, against the total of Rs 7 crore spend in February and March taken together.
As per data by the Facebook Ad Library, Indian political parties and aficionados spend Rs 10 crore in 20 days of April, against the total of Rs 7 crore spend in February and March taken together.
Loading...
NEW DELHI - Political parties and their affiliates ramped up spending on social media ads ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for Tuesday, show data released by Facebook Ad Library. Indians spent around Rs 7 crore for running political ads on Facebook and Instagram in the first 20 days of April, while the amount spent on these platforms in February-March was about Rs 10 crore.
Facebook's Ad Library, a searchable database, includes ads related to politics and issues of national importance run on Facebook or Instagram. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its affiliates continue to lead the ad spending on Facebook. The official BJP page took the top spot in the list of spenders on social media platforms. Of the Rs 1.3 crore that it spent on Facebook, Rs 44.32 lakh was spent during the week ending April 20. The official Congress page on Facebook spent Rs 56.69 lakh during February-April 20.
However, supporters and affiliates of political parties account for most of the spending on the social media platforms. For example, the pro-BJP pages -- Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat (Rs 2.23 core), My First Vote For Modi (Rs 1.08 crore) and Nation with NaMo (Rs 1.20 crore) among others -- spent much more than the Congress. Similarly, the pro-Congress page "Bande Mein Hai Dum" spent Rs 2.59 lakh for drumming up support for the grand old party on Facebook and the Indian Youth Congress spent Rs 6.52 lakh on the social media platform.
Among the regional parties, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the YSR Congress and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lead the spending table on Facebook. On Twitter, the accounts spending over $100 during the past week belonged to BJP MLA from Mandawa Narendra Kumar, Mumbai Congress unit chief Milind Deora, Congress leader and former Union Minister Subodh Kant Sahai, BJD President Naveen Patnaik and the TN Youth Party. The 2019 Lok Sabha election is being held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19.
Facebook's Ad Library, a searchable database, includes ads related to politics and issues of national importance run on Facebook or Instagram. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its affiliates continue to lead the ad spending on Facebook. The official BJP page took the top spot in the list of spenders on social media platforms. Of the Rs 1.3 crore that it spent on Facebook, Rs 44.32 lakh was spent during the week ending April 20. The official Congress page on Facebook spent Rs 56.69 lakh during February-April 20.
However, supporters and affiliates of political parties account for most of the spending on the social media platforms. For example, the pro-BJP pages -- Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat (Rs 2.23 core), My First Vote For Modi (Rs 1.08 crore) and Nation with NaMo (Rs 1.20 crore) among others -- spent much more than the Congress. Similarly, the pro-Congress page "Bande Mein Hai Dum" spent Rs 2.59 lakh for drumming up support for the grand old party on Facebook and the Indian Youth Congress spent Rs 6.52 lakh on the social media platform.
Among the regional parties, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the YSR Congress and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lead the spending table on Facebook. On Twitter, the accounts spending over $100 during the past week belonged to BJP MLA from Mandawa Narendra Kumar, Mumbai Congress unit chief Milind Deora, Congress leader and former Union Minister Subodh Kant Sahai, BJD President Naveen Patnaik and the TN Youth Party. The 2019 Lok Sabha election is being held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Friday 19 April , 2019 Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kim Kardashian Has a Sink With No Basin in it. Here's Why it Still Works.
- Chhapaak: Video of Deepika Padukone Kissing Vikrant Massey Breaks the Internet
- 'Game of Thrones' Fans are Sharing Spoilers Without Context So You Can Surf the Web Without Worry
- Global T20 Canada Has Ambitions to be ‘Bigger & Better’ in Second Year
- TikTok Ban: Supreme Court of India Directs Madras High Court to Decide on Interim Relief by April 24
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results