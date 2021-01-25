Poly Sync 20, Sync 40 and Sync 60 Bluetooth Speakers Designed for Home Offices Launched in India

The Poly Sync 20, Poly Sync 40 and Poly Sync 60 speakers have debuted in India to help professionals with remote working amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The company (formerly Plantronics) says that the speakers' USB and Bluetooth connectivity options offer flexibility and their smart microphones can detect voices throughout the room to enable crisp audio quality for both work and entertainment. The new speaker lineup also supports Apple Siri and Google Assistant for voice commands to answer calls or play music handsfree.

The Poly Sync 20 speaker is now available to purchase in India for Rs 16,300 via Amazon and partner offline stores. The Poly Sync 40 and Sync 60 speakers will be available later in 2021, and the company is yet to share their pricing details. Notably, the two speakers are retailing in select markets for $299.95 (roughly Rs 21,900) and $599.95 (roughly Rs 43,800), respectively. All the speakers in the Poly Sync lineup feature similar design language.

The Poly Sync 20 is compatible with both Windows and macOS devices, and users can connect the speaker via USB cable. It comes with inline controls that include buttons to call/answer, mute, increase/decrease volume, and programmable function. The company claims that the speaker offers a microphone pickup range of up to 7 ft (2 metres). Poly Sync 20 features a 40mm high-performance audio driver with bass reflex and dual passive radiators. When using wirelessly, it can offer 20 hours of battery and takes fours to charge. The speaker weighs 360 grams. There's a Poly Sync 20 Plus model too that comes bundled with a BT600 adapter. It is also available in India for Rs 21,400.

The Poly Sync 40 comes with a bigger body with the same inline controls and connectivity options as the Sync 20 model. It offers a microphone range of 13ft (4 metres) and features a 50mm audio driver. The speaker can offer up to 30 hours of battery and takes five hours to charge. It weighs 610 grams. On the other hand, the Poly Sync 60 is the largest speaker in the Poly Sync lineup that incorporates all the features of the Sync 20 and Sync 40. It is designed for larger meeting spaces and conference rooms and comes with a six-microphone array and intelligent LED features.

It can further automatically track voices within the meeting room and adapt to make sure the other end of the call has a great audio experience. It packs two large built-in speakers for louder and punchier audio output.