1-min read

PopSockets Launches Qi-Enabled Wireless Charging Pad

The PopPower Home is a wireless charging pad with a divot in the centre so PopGrip owners can charge their smartphones without removing the grip.

AFP Relaxnews

January 8, 2020
PopSockets Launches Qi-Enabled Wireless Charging Pad
PopSockets PopPower Homer Qi-enabled wireless charging pad. (Image Source: popsockets.com)

PopSockets has announced the PopPower Home, a wireless charger the allows owners to charge their smartphones without taking off its PopGrip. On Tuesday, PopSockets, the brand behind the popular pop-out smartphone grips PopGrips, announced the PopPower Home, a Qi-enabled wireless charging pad with a divot in the centre so owners don't need to remove the grip before charging the device. That is unless they're using a metal socket.

Other PopGrips containing atypical materials like lip gloss are also not compatible with the charger. Furthermore, this type of charging could demagnetize credit cards, so PopWallets and PopWallets+ should be removed before the phone is placed on the pad. Nevertheless, the charging mat is compatible with Samsung and Apple smartphones as well as Apple AirPods. As the pad has a diameter of just over 10 centimetres, it appears only one device can be charged at a time. The PopPower Home went on sale today for $60 (~Rs 4,300) and is available exclusively online.

 

Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
