Popular Video Editing App LumaFusion Makes Its Way To Android And Chrome OS: All Details

Earlier only available on iOS since launch, the popular video editing app LumaFusion is finally making its way to Android and Chrome OS.

LumaFusion was reportedly exclusive to Samsung Tab S8 Series at launch, with promised widespread availability soon. LumaTouch, the app developer, ensured the same during the Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this year.

The LumaFusion app is now available on Google Play Store and costs Rs 1,650 or $20. The current price is introductory and will be revised to $30 later.

“Customers who choose to purchase during the open beta will receive the final version at no additional cost when it becomes available. We’re continuing to make improvements to the open beta to deliver the full LumaFusion video editing experience on Android and ChromeOS,” the company said.

LumaFusion is known to facilitate sophisticated edits on mobile devices and tablets like iPad, and now, Android users can too use the NLE to empower their video editing workflows.

The app lets users edit using up to 12 tracks (6 video+6 audio), work with LUTs (.cube or .3dl) to colour grade, and even work with frame rates (18 to 240 fps) to slow down or fasten footage.

Video transitions, including blurs, lights and colours, soft wipes, shape wipes, and new motions, were also recently added to the app.

Opening more options for creators, the app lets one edit directly from USB-C drives, and provides royalty-free music, sound fx, videos, and backgrounds for free.

Additionally, pro-grade features like editing green screen video, creating multilayer titles with shapes and images, and being able to export at different frame rates (18, 23.976, 24, 25, 29.97, 30, 48, 50, 59.94, 60, 120 and 240) make LumaFusion a refined product.

