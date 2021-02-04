Pornhub Now Has A Biometric Check In Place To Verify Users To Restrict Unverified Porn Video Uploads

Adult video streaming platform Pornhub has announced that they are set to implement a new biometric authentication layer to verify users. This is to prevent unverified users from posting any content on the platform. Pornhub says that only verified users will now be able to post content on Pornhub, including studio content partners and anyone verified within the Model Program. The biometric authentication will be managed by digital identity verification solutions provider Yoti. This follows severe criticism of Pornhub late last year after revelations that nonconsensual videos of young girls and sexual violence have been allowed to be uploaded and downloaded from the platform.

Pornhub says that anyone seeking verification within the Model Program will have to confirm their identity by providing a government issued identification document and a current photo, which will be matched and authenticated using a secure biometric technology. Pornhub is also implementing expanded moderation for content and keywords that may be aimed at bypassing measures to restrict illegal uploads and content. The platform will now have a human content moderation team working alongside automated solutions, including Child Sexual Abuse Imagery Match that is a proprietary YouTube technology and Microsoft’s PhotoDNA tech that is optimized to find and remove visual content that has child exploitation.

Pornhub now only allows upload of new content from what they call content partners and people within the Model program. Which means random and unverified users can no longer upload videos on the platform. Pornhub has already implementing what it calls fingerprinting technology to ensure, it claims, that the content that has previously and already been removed from the platform doesn’t get reuploaded and listed. There is also a restriction on video downloads from Pornhub, except for paid downloads within the verified Model Program, something that verified users have to explicitly consent to for having their content downloaded. Late last year, following serious criticism, payment companies MasterCard and Visa suspended services for Pornhub.