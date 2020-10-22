Porsche Design Acer Book RS is Acer's Latest Carbon Fibre-Clad Laptop Designed by Porsche

Taiwanese PC maker Acer has teamed up with German brand Porsche Design to make its new high-end Acer Book RS. The laptop has been designed by Porsche Design, with the internals made by Acer. This laptop is the second laptop from the German design studio after the Porsche Design Book One, which reportedly prioritised style over functionality. The Porsche Design Acer Book RS comes with a carbon fibre-clad frame and comes with Intel's 11th generation Core processors.

The Porsche Design Acer Book RS comes with two processor options - 11th Generation Core i5 and 11th Generation Core i7 processors, paired with 8GB and 16GB RAM options. In terms of storage also, the Porsche Design Acer Book RS comes with two 512GB and 1TB options. Further, the laptop also comes with two options for graphics - users can either choose Intel's integrated Iris Xe graphics, or can opt for the Nvidia MX350 GPU. The laptop has been priced at $1,399 onwards in the US (roughly Rs. 1,03,000), and the exact launch date is not known yet.

Acer and Porsche Design are also offering a variety of accessories with the Porsche Design Acer Book RS including a $109.99 mouse (roughly Rs. 8,000) with carbon fibre accents and a case. Both the mouse and the case can be bought together in a bundle that costs $329.99 (roughly Rs. 24,300), and are included in the 'Premium Package' that includes the top-spec 11th Gen Intel Core i7 Prodcessor. The 'Premium Package' has been priced at $1,999.99 in the US (roughly Rs. 1,47,700).

The Porsche Design Acer Book RS was launched alongside several other launched from the Taiwanese manufacturer. The company also launched the Acer Swift 3X, its first laptops to feature Intel's new Xe Max GPU.