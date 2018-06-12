Portronics Launches New Bluetooth Headphones

Portronics, a portable digital product company has unveiled a new Bluetooth headphone AUX-IN – Muffs L as an addition to its existing series of on-ear Bluetooth headphone. The new headset has a built-in microphone and ear-pad mounted music and call controls which allow users to switch between music and phone calls.The latest headphones come with 40mm drivers and claim to offer 14+ hours of music time and over 20 hours of talk-time. The headsets run on Bluetooth version 4.1 which is compatible with lower versions of Bluetooth on smartphones/tabs/laptops.The Muffs L is backed by a 400mAh which the company claims can be fully charged in less than 2.5 hours, and gives 12+ hours of playtime and about 20+ hours of talk-time. It weighs 111 grams and has an adjustable headband ensuring greater convenience.The headsets, which are available in black colour are also made of sweat-resistant PU leather ear-pads. The Muffs L is priced at Rs 1,999 and is available at all leading online and offline stores across India.