Portronics Launches Wireless Earbuds for Rs 1,499
The Harmonics Talky II are mini-Bluetooth earbuds which come with a smart case for both charging and as well storage.
Portronics Harmonics Talky II. (Image: Portronics)
Indian electronics brand Portronics has just launched the “Harmonics Talky II” in India. The Harmonics Talky II are mini-Bluetooth earbuds which come with a smart case for both charging and as well storage. Both the smart case and earbuds come with in-built rechargeable batteries which enable a user to charge their earbuds when on the move.
According to Portronics, the wireless earbuds have an 8mm magnetic speaker with Acoustic Echo Reduction technology and Enhanced Noise Cancellation technology. The earbuds also come equipped with Bluetooth 4.2 which has a range of up to 10m/33-feet. It also allows two devices to be connected simultaneously.
The earbuds measure in at 18mm in length and weigh around 4 grams. Also, the wireless earbuds come in three sizes to fit the shape and size of the user’s ear. The earbuds also come with IPX2 standards which make it sweat resistant.
Portronics claims that the Harmonics Talky II comes with a 4-hour talk/playtime with 20 hours of standby on a single charge. It also has a 60mAh in-built rechargeable battery which takes two hours to charge and has a playback time of four hours. The smart case also comes with an in-built battery of 200mAh which takes about three to four hours to charge which would be enough to charge the earbuds two to three times.
The Portronics Harmonics Talky II has been launched at a price of Rs 1,499.
