Portronics Pure Sound Pro III Launched at Rs 2,999
The all-new Portronics wireless stereo soundbar has been launched in India and will be available for sale starting today.
Portronics - Pure Sound Pro III. (Image: Portronics)
Portronics has launched a re-chargeable wireless stereo soundbar named 'Pure Sound Pro III'. The latest product by the company for audiophiles allows users to play music from multiple sources including Bluetooth devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops as well as non-Bluetooth gadgets like pen-drives, MP3 players and desktops. The connectivity options on the Pure Sound Pro III include Bluetooth 4.2v, AUX-IN, USB drive and FM.
Pure Sound Pro III comes with two 5W (RMS) inbuilt speakers with amplifiers to offer sound output at low-min and high frequencies in the range of 180Hz to 18KHz and Signal-to-Noise Ratio of 75dB. The speakers come enclosed in a grill body and weigh 930 grams.
The Portronics speakers are backed by a 2500 mAh Lithium Ion battery that, as per the company, can deliver more than 7 hours of music playback on a single recharge. The company also claims that the battery of the new Pure Sound Pro III can be recharged in around 3 hours.
Portronics Pure Sound Pro III is available in jet black colour at a price-point of Rs 2999 through online and offline stores across India.
Back in February, Portronics had also announced 'Thunder Mini' a set of portable Bluetooth speakers with FM connectivity. The speakers can also be paired with an Android smartphone and other Bluetooth equipped devices. Alongside, there is also an option of connecting the speakers through a 3.5 mm jack AUX.
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
