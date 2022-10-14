CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#RussiaUkraineWar#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » Tech » Portronics Sound Slick IV And Sound Slick V Soundbars Launched: All Details
1-MIN READ

Portronics Sound Slick IV And Sound Slick V Soundbars Launched: All Details

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: October 14, 2022, 16:36 IST

New Delhi, India

The soundbars come with a scratch-resistant sand-grain finish (Image: Portronics)

The soundbars come with a scratch-resistant sand-grain finish (Image: Portronics)

Portronics has launched new Sound Slick IV and Sound Slick V soundbars in India. Here are all the details.

With a peak sound output of 120W, Portronics has introduced two new soundbars in the Indian market: the Sound Slick IV and Sound Slick V. The brand-new soundbars can easily be moved anywhere in your home due to their lightweight and portable nature.

WATCH VIDEO: How To Edit Videos On Mobile For Instagram Reels Or YouTube

Sound Slick IV and Sound Slick V Features

The more expensive Sound Slick IV features stereo speakers, each with a 30W output and coupled with a 60W sub-woofer for deep base, and satisfying mids and treble. On the other hand, the Sound Slick V features a twin 40W speaker setup for a peak output of 80W.

For connectivity, through Bluetooth 5.0, a smartphone or laptop can be wirelessly connected to the soundbars. Additionally, you may use a USB flash drive or aux port to play your favorite music and movies. Additionally, you can use the built-in pre-set EQ modes to tune the audio to your taste,

Sound Slick IV and Sound Slick V Pricing And Availibility

Portronics Sound Slick IV and Sound Slick V retail for a price of INR 5,499 and INR 3,499, respectively. Both Soundbars come with a 12-month guarantee and can be bought via the company’s own website Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and other offline and online retailers.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Tech Desk

Tech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at News18’s Tech Desk consisting of reporters, writers, editors and opinio...Read More

Tags:
first published:October 14, 2022, 16:36 IST
last updated:October 14, 2022, 16:36 IST