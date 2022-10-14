Portronics Sound Slick IV And Sound Slick V Soundbars Launched: All Details

With a peak sound output of 120W, Portronics has introduced two new soundbars in the Indian market: the Sound Slick IV and Sound Slick V. The brand-new soundbars can easily be moved anywhere in your home due to their lightweight and portable nature.

WATCH VIDEO: How To Edit Videos On Mobile For Instagram Reels Or YouTube

Sound Slick IV and Sound Slick V Features

The more expensive Sound Slick IV features stereo speakers, each with a 30W output and coupled with a 60W sub-woofer for deep base, and satisfying mids and treble. On the other hand, the Sound Slick V features a twin 40W speaker setup for a peak output of 80W.

For connectivity, through Bluetooth 5.0, a smartphone or laptop can be wirelessly connected to the soundbars. Additionally, you may use a USB flash drive or aux port to play your favorite music and movies. Additionally, you can use the built-in pre-set EQ modes to tune the audio to your taste,

Sound Slick IV and Sound Slick V Pricing And Availibility

Portronics Sound Slick IV and Sound Slick V retail for a price of INR 5,499 and INR 3,499, respectively. Both Soundbars come with a 12-month guarantee and can be bought via the company’s own website Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and other offline and online retailers.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here