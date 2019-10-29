Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Pranav Mistry Appointed President and CEO of Samsung's STAR Labs

Mistry is best known for SixthSense, a wearable gestural interface allowing users to use hand gestures to interact with their physical surroundings.

News18.com

Updated:October 29, 2019, 5:22 PM IST
Pranav Mistry Appointed President and CEO of Samsung's STAR Labs
Pranav Mistry displaying SixthSense (Image Source: Vulcan Post)

Computer scientist Pranav Mistry has been appointed President and CEO of STAR Labs (Samsung Technology & Advanced Research Labs), an independent unit of Samsung Electronics, according to reports. According to a report, Mistry joined Samsung in 2012 has been working in different roles within the company ever since. He became the global vice president at Samsung Electronics in May 2017. Mistry announced his appointment through a LinkedIn post published on October 26. The 37-year-old computer scientist from Palampur in Gujarat is best known for SixthSense, a wearable gestural interface which allows users to use hand gestures to interact with their physical surroundings using digital information.

With his appointment as President and CEO within Samsung, Pranav Mistry joins other Indians at the helm of major technology companies. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, 47, was born in Tamil Nadu and joined Google in 2004. Since then he has led various products at Google including Chrome, Chrome OS, Maps, Gmail and Android, before being appointed CEO in August 2015. Under Pichai, Google saw the launch of the Pixel smartphones, Google Pay, and Daydream Virtual reality handsets.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
