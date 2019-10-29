Pranav Mistry Appointed President and CEO of Samsung's STAR Labs
Mistry is best known for SixthSense, a wearable gestural interface allowing users to use hand gestures to interact with their physical surroundings.
Pranav Mistry displaying SixthSense (Image Source: Vulcan Post)
Computer scientist Pranav Mistry has been appointed President and CEO of STAR Labs (Samsung Technology & Advanced Research Labs), an independent unit of Samsung Electronics, according to reports. According to a report, Mistry joined Samsung in 2012 has been working in different roles within the company ever since. He became the global vice president at Samsung Electronics in May 2017. Mistry announced his appointment through a LinkedIn post published on October 26. The 37-year-old computer scientist from Palampur in Gujarat is best known for SixthSense, a wearable gestural interface which allows users to use hand gestures to interact with their physical surroundings using digital information.
With his appointment as President and CEO within Samsung, Pranav Mistry joins other Indians at the helm of major technology companies. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, 47, was born in Tamil Nadu and joined Google in 2004. Since then he has led various products at Google including Chrome, Chrome OS, Maps, Gmail and Android, before being appointed CEO in August 2015. Under Pichai, Google saw the launch of the Pixel smartphones, Google Pay, and Daydream Virtual reality handsets.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How a 'Meme' on 20 Million Trees Turned into YouTuber Mr Beast's Fight Against Climate Change
- Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Planning Roman Vacay for Her 46th Birthday?
- Man Asks Boss for Leave to Play 'Call of Duty', Gets the Cheekiest Response in Return
- Ranveer Singh Shaves off Signature '83 Moustache, Calls Self 'Ae Chikne'
- Apple AirPods Pro With Noise Cancellation Are Probably What You Were Waiting For