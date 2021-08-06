Pre-Reservations For Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Galaxy Z Flip 3 Now Live: Here's How to Reserve

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 are just around the corner. With less than a week left to go for Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event, the company has announced a pre-booking offer for the upcoming foldable smartphones - the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Samsung has said that customers in India can pre-reserve the “upcoming Galaxy flagship," without naming the device, by paying a token amount of Rs 2,000 on Samsung’s e-store in India or the Samsung Shop app. The company said that customers who pre-book the upcoming Galaxy Z 3-series of foldable devices will get the “Next Galaxy VIP Pass."

The Next Galaxy VIP Pass entitles customers to avail a Samsung Galaxy SmartTag for free - a device that costs Rs 2,699 in India. The Rs 2,000 amount will also be adjusted towards the price of the new Galaxy foldable, Samsung said. While throughout the release Samsung did not name the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Galaxy Z Flip 3. But the company did hint at the foldable smartphones by saying that it will “unfold the new generation of Galaxy devices at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11." The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is schedule for August 11 and will be streamed live on Samsung Newsroom India and Samsung.com at 7:30PM IST.

While there is no official information about the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, it was recently rumoured that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price in India may be around Rs 1,35,000 and will go all the way up to Rs 1,49,990. As for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, the retail price will reportedly be between Rs 80,000 and Rs 90,000. If rumours are accurate, the leak indicates that Galaxy Z Flip 3 aims to be the most affordable foldable smartphone in the market when it launches.

