Preorders for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S Begin September 22: All You Need to Know

The new Xbox Series X and Series S gaming consoles will be available for preorder starting September 22 at 9AM in India. Part of the 37 countries where the new Xbox lineup is going live for preorder, customers will be able to book either of the consoles online through Amazon, Flipkart or Reliance Digital. There is no confirmation regarding offline stores yet.

Pricing for the Xbox Series X starts at Rs 49,990 while the all-digital Series S will be available for Rs 34,990. As usual, the pricing is much higher compared to the US where customers will be able to buy these for $499 (~Rs 36,500) and $299 (~Rs 20,000) respectively. There are no launch offers announced by Microsoft as of yet, but we are expecting a few including game bundles as well as payment options like no-cost EMI.

As for the consoles themselves, the Xbox Series X is going to aim at offering 60fps gaming experience at 4K resolution while the Series S will offer 1440p resolution at 60fps. While there is a big difference in terms of power, it does give customers the choice, especially if one doesn’t really care about 4K resolution. The other big difference is that the Series X will come with a disc drive while the Series S will be digital only which means you need to download your games on the console. Technically this means that the smaller Series S should have larger in-built storage. However that is not the case. The Series X comes with a 1TB internal SSD while the Series S gets 512GB. The former also gets more RAM, 16GB as compared to 10GB. Thankfully there is the option of expandable storage of up to 1TB via an expansion card on both the consoles.

Powering these is an 8-core processor with the Series X having a higher maximum clock speed of 3.8GHz, compared to the 3.6GHz on the Series S. You also get HDMI 2.1 along with backwards compatibility with Xbox One, Xbox 360, and Xbox games. There is also support for hardware-based ray tracing for enhanced lighting as well as support for Dolby Atmos audio and Dolby Vision HDR standard. Powering the graphics is AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture. The Series X gets 52 compute units at 1.825GHz with 12.15 teraflops of power while the Series S gets 20 compute at 1.565GHz with 4 teraflops of power. In comparison, Sony’s PS5 also makes use of the AMD RDNA 2 architecture but comes with 10.28 teraflops of GPU power.