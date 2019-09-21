Preorders of Apple iPhone 11 on Amazon Start at Rs 51,700 with All Discounts

You can now preorder your new Apple iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max on Amazon now. The listings for the latest iPhones have gone live with a bunch of offers as well, which includes exchange offers, cashbacks, flat discounts on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, cashbacks on HDFC Bank debit cards as well as discounts with HSBC cards and Axis Bank EMI transactions. You can prebook the iPhone 11 line-up now, and shipping starts September 27. But what does it mean for you and how much would you pay for the new iPhone 11 line-up?

There are offers galore for the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max if you preorder now. First up, there is the exchange offer in place which gives you as much as Rs 7,200 for your old phone, if you wish to trade one in, depending on the device, the model and the condition. If you decide to pay for the iPhone 11 with an HDFC Bank credit or debit card, and this includes EMI transactions as well, there is a straight discount of Rs 6,000 on the new iPhone 11 as well as the new iPhone 11 Pro, and Rs 7,000 discount on the iPhone 11 Pro Max. There is also a 5% cashback on a minimum transaction of Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank debit cards. If you wish to pay using the Axis Bank EMI option, there is a 5% Instant Discount on Axis bank Credit EMI and 10% Instant Discount on Axis Bank Debit EMI transactions. There is also a 5% instant discount on HSBC Cashback card up to a maximum of Rs 250.

Let us start with the iPhone 11, the entry point to the new iPhone line-up. This is available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options. The entry price is Rs 64,900 for the 64GB storage option, while the 128GB variant costs Rs 69,900 and the 256GB option is priced at Rs 79,900. This is the successor to the iPhone XR and does solve the biggest complaint that people had with the iPhone XR—the single camera, though that didn’t stop it from becoming the largest selling smartphone in the world by a huge margin in the first half of this year. The iPhone 11 gets a dual camera setup at the back, with a new wide and a new ultra-wide camera, working with the updated Smart HDR and image processing algorithms as well as a Night Mode. The updated specs include the new Apple A13 Bionic chip and the immense power and AI prowess it packs in, faster Face ID, longer battery life, support for faster LTE and new colour options as well. This retains the 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, though that has been tweaked for better colours and brightness. There will be three variants on sale in India. The very fact that this year’s entry point into the iPhone line-up is Rs 10,000 or so lesser than last year itself is a massive advantage.

The iPhone 11 Pro is the first time the Pro moniker has been used for an iPhone. The prices for this are very similar to the pricing of the iPhone XS from last year—Rs 99,900 for the 64GB option, Rs 1,13,900 for the 256GB storage and Rs 1,31,900 for 512GB storage space. Triple camera, a very powerful A13 Bionic chip, a new Night Mode for photography in low light, a new textured matte glass at the back as well as the improvements in performance and security that iOS 13 brings to the table are just some of the many highlights. This has a new 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR display which supports the HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG high dynamic range (HDR) standards as well.

Then there is the larger iPhone 11 Pro Max, which has a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display. In fact, apart from the all the power, the new triple cameras and the AI capabilities, the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s battery life is as much as 5 hours more than last year’s iPhone XS Max. The prices are also similar to the launch prices of last year’s iPhone XS Max—Rs 1,09,900 for the 64GB option, Rs 1,23,900 for the 256GB option and Rs 1,41,900 for the 512GB option.

You can also get the no-cost EMI with Amex, Axis, ICICI, Amazon Pay ICICI card, HDFC, Citi Bank, SBI, IndusInd, Yes Bank, Kotak, RBL, HSBC, Standard Chartered credit cards as well as select debit cards.

