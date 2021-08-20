Prime Video Users Can Now Select Profile Images from Amazon Original: How to Use

Amazon Prime Video is rolling out Amazon Original profile images to let users select pictures of their favourite Amazon Original characters, like Fleabag, Jack Ryan, Borat, and more as their main display image. Available on all devices that support Prime Video, the images can easily be used by customers to update their profiles. Users can choose between a host of Amazon Original characters from movies and series. It appears to be a server-side update, but users are still advised to keep their app updated to enjoy the latest features.

To select an Amazon Original profile picture through the Prime Video app on iOS, Android devices, and Fire Tablets, tap on My Stuff at the bottom of your Prime Video app screen. Click on the profile name to open a drop-down menu, then select Edit. Choose the profile whose image you want to change. On the Edit Profile screen, tap your profile image and make a selection from the available list. When creating a new profile, click the profile image and make a selection from the available list. If users want to change the profile picture via the desktop client, click the profile name next to ‘Who’s Watching’ on the Prime Video home page. Click on Manage Profiles, and then select the profile you want to edit. Click on the profile image and make a selection from the available list.

If users are using the Prime Video app on supported devices, select the profile image in the top menu > Use your device’s remote control to highlight the profile you wish to edit, then select Edit below it > Select the profile image and make a selection from the available list > When creating a new profile, use your device’s remote control to click on the profile image and make a selection from the available list.

