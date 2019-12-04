Pringles 'Hunger Hammer' Headset Can Feed You Chips While Gaming
When you can't leave your game to grab some chips to munch on.
Pringles, the well-known potato chips brand, has reportedly launched a gaming headset called the Hunger Hammer which can feed chips to gamers while they are busy playing games. The device basically is a series of 3D printed components that have been put over a Razer headset. One has to manually load the chips into a feeder tube. The chip-feeding machine includes a motorized arm that brings the chip to the gamer’s mouth so that he or she can munch on it without leaving their gameplay. This motorized arm can be operated by a push-button.
In a separate report, Engadget claims that the device is just a gag. It also said that Pringles’ idea to come up with the device is not so great. The report claims that gaming and eating are two different priorities and a balance between the two simultaneously cannot be achieved.
The past, present and future of gaming is now. Watch the @Twitch livestream with @Crikmaster #PringlesHungerHammer pic.twitter.com/6JPn71wYnP— Pringles (@Pringles) November 18, 2019
The headset does seem gimmicky but it is claimed to bring a chip or two within the vicinity of your mouth. Having said that, since it is a prototype, it is bound to hit your nose depending on how you wear it. As of now, the headset is just a prototype and the details about when it goes on sale are not known. Pringles took to its Twitter handle to share the video of what they call the past and present and future of gaming. The video of the headset's launch was streamed on Twitch.
