Printer Jammed or Not Working? Common Ways to Fix Printer Issues

On one hand we have home appliances that use voice commands with ease, on the other, printers somehow feel as confusing and unreliable as they were a few years ago. In case your printer throws up errors, the following steps will tell you how to troubleshoot the problem.

Check for Printer’s error lights

We all know printers can at times be really frustrating but they do tell you what the problem is for you to avoid the trial and error troubleshooting process. The printer would show you an error message via flashing, coloured lights on the printer itself. In case you can’t figure out what that light means, you could refer to the printer manual or download a PDF from the company support page.

Check if the paper deck is not jammed

Printers can sometimes act really finicky, as they at times struggle with grabbing the paper, thinking the tray is empty. If this happens, remove the paper tray and try re-aligning the paper by sliding it back in. There could be other instances too where paper gets jammed. Printers generally indicate this problem so you could open the panel and pull the crumpled paper out. In case the printer still shows a paper jam even when there is no sheet of paper in the mechanism, chances are there could be a smaller bit of paper or residue still stuck in the roller.

Try fiddling with the ink cartridge

In case your printer tells you that you are out of ink, but you know that there still is, chances are that the print head may be dirty or clogged. You could clean it using the printer’s built-in cleaning routine or blot the little copper strip with a wet paper towel. Once the ink starts flowing, clean it with a dry paper towel before reinstalling the cartridge.

Make sure you add the printer

While using a Wi-Fi printer, you may have to add it to the Windows list of available printers. This can be done by going to the Windows Settings, followed by Devices, Printers, Scanners and clicking on the Add a Printer or Scanner button. For Mac, you can go to System Preferences followed by Printers, Scanners and click the plus sign with which your PC should search the printer on the network.

