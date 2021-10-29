'Privacy-preserving' Brave Search Replaces Google As The Default Search Engine in Web Browser

In today’s tech-savvy world, privacy is something that people cherish quite a bit. Brave‘s web browser is well-known for providing a private browsing experience. The firm has now gone a step further in protecting user privacy by developing its own search engine-Brave Search, which is now the default search engine on its browser. Before this, Brave used Google as the default search engine.

In March 2021, Brave obtained the search engine Tailcat and the team behind it. And in June 2021, the company released a public beta version of Brave Search. Brave is recognised for automatically eliminating trackers and third-party adverts, and Brave Search is developed with the same user privacy in mind.

The update will alter which search engine is utilised via the browser’s address bar for new users. Brave Search will take the position of Google in the US, the UK, and Canada, as well as Qwant in France and DuckDuckGo in Germany. In the coming quarters, more states will be switched over, as stated in the announcement.

Your browser will retain its current search engine settings, and you can always switch to Google or the other alternative if you choose. The new defaults are accessible in both windows and mac editions, as well as on Android and iOS.

Brave Search is marketed as the anti-Google search engine. It does not keep track of you, your browsing history, or the links you’ve clicked. While its independent index may not be as comprehensive as Google’s, Brave believes that the default position will considerably increase adoption, according to Brendan Eich, CEO, and Co-founder, Brave.

He went on to say that the company’s search engine currently handles “almost 80 million queries every month" since its June 2021 launch. Brave Search is presently ad-free, however, Brave has revealed plans to add advertisements to the search engine. In addition, the business intends to release an ad-free premium edition of Brave Search.

Along with the new default search engine, Brave is introducing a new opt-in option for users to submit data and help enhance its search results. Brave states that their Web Discovery Project gathers search and browsing data in a method that cannot be traced to individual users and cannot be sold to marketers or given to authorities.

