ProtonMail Adds Encrypted Calendar to its Gmail-Rivalling Service

Encrypted email provider ProtonMail is giving sharp competitions to its rivals, including Google's Gmail. The company has now come up with a new calendar, which is presently in public beta. The encrypted calendar by ProtonMail is part of the Swiss company’s privacy-focused alternatives to Google’s key products. While the new, encrypted calendar has been in talks for some time, all ProtonMail users on a paid plan will gain access to ProtonCalendar starting today.

The company announced the arrival of their new service in an official blog post. Describing the new service, ProtonMail mentioned, “ProtonCalendar is the first fully encrypted calendar app. You can use it to keep track of your plans and appointments while keeping your data private.”

ProtonCalendar uses end-to-end encryption to keep all the sensitive information private and secure. The official blog post added, “The event title, description, location, and participants for every event are encrypted on your device before they reach our servers so that no third party (including ProtonMail) can see the details of your events. Only you will know your plans.”

It is to be noted that this is the second product from ProtonMail to counter its market rival, Google. Back in 2018, the company had launched a VPN service. In future, it has plans to offer a cloud storage service to rival Google Drive, as well as an office software to compete with Google Docs — all of which will presumably be privacy oriented.

The move might turn out to be useful for ProtonMail as Google has been facing continuous scrutiny over how it collects and stores user data. The tech giant has also faced backlash from its own employees. However, the company has time and again denied these allegations.

