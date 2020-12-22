Proton's Calendar Platform With End-to-End Encryption Now Available as an Android App

Swiss technology company Proton Technologies is well-known for its end-to-end encrypted email service, the ProtonMail that is available across Android and iOS device. The company has now rolled out its calendar service, the Proton Calendar app in beta form on Google Play Store which also promises the same encryption tech. End-to-end encryption ensures that user data are fully encrypted on the device (or the end user's device) and can't be accessed by third-party servers, therefore promising more privacy online. Until now, the Proton Calendar was only available as a web platform, and the company says (via Android Police) that the iOS version the platform will launch next year.

As per its Google Play Store listing, the Proton Calendar app is currently available to ProtonMail and ProtonVPN users with a paid account. "However, because of our unique social mission, Proton Calendar will also be available for free at a later date," the company adds. The Google listing also highlights that users with the app can manage up to ten calendars, create or delete events, add emojis to an event, add multiple notifications, and use it with both dark mode and light modes. As expected, user data will be synced automatically between the app and web client.

As mentioned, the app promises end-to-end encryption that lets the user share information such as the event title, description, location, and participants list in an encrypted-format with other users. The Swiss company says that more features such as the ability to add participants to an event, respond to invitations, and import events would come to the platform later. Since it is available in beta version, most features are as same as the web platform. Although the Proton Calendar app is available to download for free, it is limited to paid members of ProtonMail and ProtonVPN.