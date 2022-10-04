PS Plus Essential Monthly Games For October Are Now Available To Download

After unveiling the PS Plus monthly games for the month of October, Sony has now made them available to download today, October 4. The October lineup includes Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2 and SUPERHOT.

Out of the three games, only Hot Wheels Unleashed has a native PlayStation 5 version that is available to download, ergo, Injustice 2 and SUPERHOT will run using the backwards compatibility mode if you claim these games on a PS5.

WATCH VIDEO: Why 5G Launch Is A Big Thing For Digital India?

Hot wheels Unleashed launched in 2021 to much critical acclaim, with gamers praising its visuals and arcade gameplay. You can create custom tracks and play multiplayer with friends, and local two-player co-op. The game also offers a gripping sound track that’s fitting to its vibe.

Injustice 2, on the the hand, is a fighting game based on DC mainstays like Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman. The game offers fast-paced combat with an intuitive combo system that offers a very rewarding experience once you master it.

SUPERHOT is a first-person shooter developed by Superhot team that delivers what is sort of an amalgamation of genres, with strategic elements combined with an action-adventure FPS that allows it to stand apart from other shooters.

All three games will be available for those who have at least subscribed to the PS Plus Essential tier starting today, October 4, 2022.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here