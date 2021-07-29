Sony PlayStation Plus subscribers will next month get free access to three games - Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighbourville, Tennis World Tour 2, and Hunter’s Arena: Legends. Out of these three games, Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighbourville and Tennis World Tour 2 will be available for PlayStation 4 users only, while Hunter’s Arena: Legends will be available for free to both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users. All the three games will be available to download via PS Store starting August 3 and will remain free to download till September 6, 2021.

Plants vs Zombies: Battle For Neighbourville is a thrid-person shooter game that was launched in 2019 and has been co-developed by Electronic Arts (EA) and PopCap. It is the successor to EA’s Garden Warfare games and includes battles in Player vs Player (PvP) and Player vs Environment (PvE) modes and includes 23 customisable player classes, and split-screen co-op play. Tennis World 2, on the other hand, was launched in September 2020 and is a professional tennis simulator game. An upgraded version of Tennis Workd 2 was launched for PlayStation 5 in March, but only PlayStation 4 users will be able to download the game for free in August (if they are subscribed to PS Plus).

Hunter’s Arena: Legends is the only PS5 game that will be made available for free in August, offering players a brawler-style battle royale experience featuring 17 playable hunters. The game has been in Steam Early Access on PC since July 2020.

Since the abovementioned games will be made available starting August 3, users can still download PlayStation Plus’ free games for July until August 2. These include Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, and A Plague Tale: Innocence, and Sega’s Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown.

