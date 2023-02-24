PS Plus Free Games For March Unveiled: Battlefield 2042 Headlines, Tchia Gets Day One Release

PlayStation has unveiled the full lineup of games that will be available on PS Plus Essential and Catalog—with PS Plus Deluxe and Extra for the upcoming month of March. As customary every month, PS Plus for March 2023 will grant Essential, Extra, and Premium subscribers the opportunity to download three fresh games—with Battlefield 2042 headlining this month, which will be downloadable on both PS5 and PS4.

Starting with PS Plus Essential, subscribers will get access to these titles beginning March 7:



Battlefield 2042 (PS5)

Minecraft Dunegeons (PS4)

Code Vein (PS4)

Minecraft Dungeons, Code Vein, and Battlefield 2042 are your PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for March, with Tchia and much more coming to Game Catalog. pic.twitter.com/PNYOlz8mQC— PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 23, 2023

For PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Deluxe subscribers, which comes with access to the games catalog, will be able to play:

Tchia (Day-1 launch)

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Immortal Fenyx Rising

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

And, it is possible to claim the Essential tier games for February, which include Mafia: Definitive Edition, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, OlliOlli World, and Evil Dead: The Game, until March 6, even if you have not yet claimed the games for this month.

