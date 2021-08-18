Psychonauts 2, Humankind, Twelve Minutes & More Coming on Xbox Game Pass This Month

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are getting a bunch of titles this month including Psychonauts 2, Humankind, Twelve Minutes, and more. These new additions to the Xbox Game Pass come as the second wave of launched in this month, as earlier, games like Curse of the Dead Gods, Katamari Damacy Reroll, Skate 3, and more were added in August first week. Microsoft had last week announced the arrival of Humankind on PC, and said it is bringing more titles to Xbox Game Pass users. “You probably saw this coming, but there are lots of Xbox Game Pass games on the way," the company said.

Microsoft, in a blog post said that Humankind is available for PC users starting today, Need For Speed Heat, Star Wars Battlefront II, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be available for xCloud users starting today itself. Further, the company said that it is bringing more games to Microsoft xCloud, Xbox Consoles, and PCs later this month. The company said that the next batch of games will be added to the Xbox Game Pass on August 19 with Recompile coming to xCloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S users on August 19, Train Sim World 2 coming to all consoles, PC, and xCloud, and Twelve Minutes. Further, on August 25, the company will add more games like Psychonauts 2 on all cloud, console, and PC, and will bring Myst to all devices on August 26.

Apart from the upcoming games, Microsoft also announced perks for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users. These include new free content for MLB The Show 21, and more. Users can claim these perks on their Xbox Console or the Xbox App for Windows, or even the mobile app on Android and iOS.

Microsoft also said that a bunch of games will be removed from the Xbox Game Pass by August 31. These include Blair Witch, Double Kick Heroes, NBA 2K21, and Stranger Things 3: The Game.

