pTron Force X11 Review: Budget Smartwatch That Does Almost Everything

pTron is one of those brands that screams affordable and that’s not a bad thing at all. The company has established itself in the market by offering a slew of products, which includes fitness wearables like smartwatch. Yes, most of you would say that a budget smartwatch is not the real deal, and that’s fair. But for the price of Rs 2,799 there is very little you can question about a product that looks to punch above its weight.

The pTron Force X11 is an example of such perseverance. We tested the wearable for over a week to see if it merits your attention or just another me-too product in the crowd.

Design: pTron Force X11 does not score high with its design. The square-shaped layout with a crown dial on the side has been done to death.

But for the price, we won’t complain, especially when the package works fine. The silicone strap allows you to wear the smartwatch on the wrist for long hours, even while you are sleeping.

The bezels on the screen are thick, which is not a deal breaker by any means

Display: pTron Force X11 goes for the safe option, by offering a 1.7-inch TFT display, the sluggishness of the screen and the washed out colours make it fairly evident.

The chin at the bottom is bigger than we would have liked, and the full-touch display is fairly smooth to operate, for which we would give credit to the brand for its optimisations. The screen isn’t bright in outdoor conditions, and the option of ‘waking the screen by lifting the wrist’ isn’t always a success.

Performance: The Force X11 has been provided with a rather stable software, and the UI on the watch benefits from its effectiveness as a whole. It is not the best in its price range but gets the job done. Browsing the display for features and other settings was quick, even though we did notice a few lags in between.

The watch gets Bluetooth calling functionality, which is surprisingly quite good but we didn’t really try it out that often. The step counts on the Force X11 were a mixed bag, and in most cases we found the count to be short by 50-80 steps. The sensors are probably taking a hit because of all these features packed inside the smartwatch.

Having said that, the heart-rate and blood oxygen monitoring worked fine. You can even control music playback from your smartphone through the Force X11.

Software: Force X11 pairs with an app called DaFit which serves the purpose of recording all the data processed by the smartwatch.

The overall interface of the app is easy to use, and you can easily find your way through the different features of the device. It allows you to change the watch faces as well.

Battery: pTron says the Force X11 can last for up to a week with all these features crammed inside. Initially we weren’t sure of meeting the figure but using the device with a non-AMOLED screen did play a big role in offering long backup. You can also get more juice by manually activating the heart-rate sensor. The bundled magnetic charger connects to any adapter or power bank to get you back in business.

Verdict: pTron Force X11 is the ideal budget smartwatch that has become a common sight in the market these days. You get a square-shaped device with a full-touch display and packed with features to brim. The battery life is good, and the overall performance will keep you satisfied, for the price you pay. The fitness part of the device is rather underwhelming, but you won’t really feel its difference.

pTron Force X11 has packed in a lot of features and that’s good for most buyers in this range.

