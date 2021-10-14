PUBG 2 Reportedly In the Works, How's It Different from PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile developer Krafton is reportedly planning a new game, dubbed PUBG 2. According to a tipster who goes by the username PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) on Twitter, Krafton has started working on the game’s development plans that might run on both PC and gaming consoles. The tipster adds that the company has started hiring art directors and technical animators to work on an unannounced project,’ which could be a reference for PUBG 2. The company had earlier announced plans to release PUBG: New State, but that is designed for smartphones. Meanwhile, here’s what we know about the rumoured PUBG 2.

The unannounced PUBG 2 game is said to be based on Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5, as Krafton had discussed a plan for the development of the PUBG 2 project on the platform a few months ago. The current version of PUBG is based on Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 4 that was launched globally in 2017. PUBG 2, in all likelihood, will debut as a PC game, and a mobile version might come later. Unfortunately, there’s not much information known about the title yet. Last month, the gaming giant had opened the pre-booking of its PUBG: New State game on Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India. The pre-booking in India started nearly seven months after global pre-bookings were opened in February 2021.

NEW UE5 PUBG game:PUBG Amsterdam’s hiring to build a new AAA Unreal Engine 5 “UNANNOUNCED PROJECT" game. A PUBG2 project upgrading to UE5 was discussed a few months ago via internal sources. Also from diff recent leak at Nvidia, we know there’s a WIP Krafton game called “X1." pic.twitter.com/oQKuyN3NQ1 — PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) September 22, 2021

Though the official launch date of PUBG: New State has not been confirmed as yet, the game is expected to release this month. According to New State’s listing on app stores, the game is set in 2051 and takes place on a new map called Troi. The game is expected to sport advanced graphic and futuristic weapons like deployable combat shields and many others. The New State will also bring in-game weapon customisation to allow players to modify weapons during a match. On the other hand, PUBG Mobile India, that was banned in the country last year, was relaunched as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) earlier this year.

