PUBG 8v8 Team Deathmatch Mode Set to Arrive in Next Update

The new 8v8 team deathmatch mode is set to arrive with the latest PUBG 6.2 update.

Kunal Khullar |

Updated:February 15, 2020, 1:04 PM IST
PUBG or PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds is set to get a new update which will be bringing a fast-paced 8v8 team deathmatch mode. Update 6.2 is said to be live on the PUBG test server. The new 8v8 TDM mode will be available under Arcade but unlike the game's original TDM that released in 2018, this one will be even more intense. Matches are set across seven small maps on Erangel (Stalber and Sosnovka Military Base), Sanhok (Paradise Resort and Docks), Vikendi (Podvosto and Peshkova), and Miramar (Campo Militar).

Please note that the new 8v8 team deathmatch is only coming to PUBG on PC, and this is not PUBG Mobile. The new mode will only be available in first-person and of course, you can expect respawns along with eight spawn kits. The team that manages to reach 50 kills or whichever has the highest kills at the end of ten minutes, wins. Just like the regular TDM mode, the new mode will not come with DBNO (Down But No Out) which means if you get shot, you die. You respawn with a brief invincibility period and the more kills and assists you have, the faster your TDM Boost Gauge fills up. Individual scores will be rewarded with BP but there will be no rewards for the Survivor Pass XP.

Apart from the new 8v8 team deathmatch, the new PUBG 6.2 update will also bring some new changes to the game. Expect weapon balancing, peeking mechanism and some new tweaks have been made to the new Karakin map, with adjustments done to the Blue Zone. Similar to PUBG Mobile, a parachute follow feature is also being added to help teammates land together, along with changes to blood effect, skins and items, updated replay system, and some bug fixes.

