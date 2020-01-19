PUBG Addiction: 25-Year-Old Suffers Brain Stroke While Playing Game, Dies
A report published post his death by a local police station has stated that the cause of death was likely over-excitement while playing the game.
A report published post his death by a local police station has stated that the cause of death was likely over-excitement while playing the game.
A 25-year-old man reportedly suffered a brain stroke while in the middle of playing a PUBG match. After being immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, he was diagnosed with intracerebral haemorrhage, and subsequently passed away yesterday, January 18. The man was identified as Harshal Memane, a resident of Shindewadi in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune.
A statement from a local police station quoted Memane’s post mortem report to state, “It seems the stroke occurred because the victim was over-excited while playing online game PUBG. The post mortem report has stated intracerebral bleeding with brain tissue necrosis as the cause of death.”
This would not be the first severe fatality that has occurred as a direct or indirect effect of Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds, more commonly known as PUBG. Ever since PUBG Mobile was introduced, the game has garnered a massive following as it does not require specialised gaming equipment, and can be played on any smartphone and a data connection. As a result, PUBG has seen a craze around itself, but not everything has remained casual.
Memane’s death serves as the latest reminder of the downsides of a game that is over-addictive in nature. In order to address these issues amidst rising advisory against the game, developers have put into effect certain restrictive factors to curb over-addiction, including an age lock, as well as time restriction.
(With inputs from PTI)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Friday 10 January , 2020 Apple MacBook Pro 16 Review: Like Nothing Else
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Great Indian Sale: Buy This Samsung 55-inch 4K TV For as Low As Rs 29500
- 'Kambal Chor' Trends on Twitter as Videos of UP Police 'Stealing' Blankets from Protesters Go Viral
- Car Mishap: Shabana Azmi 'Stable', Driver Sustains Minor Injuries
- US Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley Becomes an Inspiration to All With Her Powerful Hair Loss Story
- Test, ODI Squads for New Zealand Tour Only After Clarity on Hardik Pandya's Fitness