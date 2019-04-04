PUBG Addiction: Ban PUBG, Appeals Man Who Lost His Son

Recently there was a report that a student committed suicide as he was scolded for playing PUBG and not studying enough for his examinations. The student was identified as Kallakuri Sambashiva who lived in Vishnupuri Extension in Malkajgiri area (Telangana) and was studying in Class 10th. His father, K Bharath Raj, who is a priest has now come up and said that children should be kept away from the game and should not be exposed to them. “We had uninstalled the game from his mobile phone many times. But he would install the game again and play without our knowledge,” Raj said, adding that as he had examinations, and had constantly asked him to stop playing.On Tuesday, Bharath Raj lodged a police complaint that Sambashiva committed suicide by hanging himself in his bedroom the previous night after he was chided by his mother, Umadevi, for playing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds video game on his cellphone.Sambashiva used to play the online game on his parents’ cellphones, Malkajgiri sub-inspector (SI) K Sanjeeva Reddy said. “Parents had warned him several times. On Monday, his mother reprimanded him for playing the game instead of preparing for Tuesday’s English exam. Sambashiva went inside the bedroom and bolted the door. As he did not come out for some time, his parents broke the latch and found him hanging from the ceiling fan with a towel,” the SI earlier said.