English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Addiction: Boy Commits Suicide in Hyderabad After Being Scolded For Playing PUBG During Boards
A class 10 boy has committed suicide here for being scolded for not studying enough for his class X exams and continuing to play PUBG instead.
PUBG Addiction: Class X student Scolded For Playing PUBG, Not Studying For Boards Hangs Self
Loading...
Recently, online video game addiction, like PUBG Mobile has become an important topic of discussion thanks to the World Health Organization officially recognizing it as a legitimate mental health disorder. A class 10 boy has committed suicide as he was scolded for not studying enough for his class X exams and continuing to play PUBG instead. According to ANI, the deceased has been identified as Kallakuri Sambashiva who lived in Vishnupuri Extension in Malkajgiri area (Telangana) and his father, K Bharath Raj is a priest. On Tuesday, Bharath Raj lodged a police complaint that Sambashiva committed suicide by hanging himself in his bedroom the previous night after he was chided by his mother, Umadevi, for playing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds video game on his cellphone.
“Sambashiva used to play PUBG on the cellphone and my wife Umadevi warned him not to play the game on phone on Monday night. My son became angry and committed suicide by hanging in his bedroom,” Bharath Raj said in the police complaint.
Sambashiva used to play the online game on his parents’ cellphones, Malkajgiri sub-inspector (SI) K Sanjeeva Reddy said. “Parents had warned him several times. On Monday, his mother reprimanded him for playing the game instead of preparing for Tuesday’s English exam. Sambashiva went inside the bedroom and bolted the door. As he did not come out for some time, his parents broke the latch and found him hanging from the ceiling fan with a towel,” the SI said.
“Sambashiva used to play PUBG on the cellphone and my wife Umadevi warned him not to play the game on phone on Monday night. My son became angry and committed suicide by hanging in his bedroom,” Bharath Raj said in the police complaint.
Sambashiva used to play the online game on his parents’ cellphones, Malkajgiri sub-inspector (SI) K Sanjeeva Reddy said. “Parents had warned him several times. On Monday, his mother reprimanded him for playing the game instead of preparing for Tuesday’s English exam. Sambashiva went inside the bedroom and bolted the door. As he did not come out for some time, his parents broke the latch and found him hanging from the ceiling fan with a towel,” the SI said.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
-
Monday 25 March , 2019
Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Monday 25 March , 2019 Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
Friday 08 March , 2019 Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan's Appeal Against 5-year Jail Term in Blackbuck Poaching Cases to be Heard Today
- PUBG Addiction: Boy Commits Suicide in Hyderabad After Being Scolded For Playing PUBG During Boards
- Avengers Endgame Special Look: Fans Going Crazy Over Captain America and Iron Man Reunion
- Irrfan Khan Greets Paparazzi As He Gets Clicked Removing Mask At Airport, See Pics
- Virat Kohli's RCB Registers Fourth Consecutive Loss in IPL and Fans Have Had it
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results