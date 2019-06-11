PUBG Addiction: From MS Dhoni to Neymar Jr, Celebrities Who Absolutely Love Playing the Battle Royale Game

In a bid to cater the people who use low-end hardware and in turn expand its own user base, PUBG Corp is all geared up to introduce a 'lite' version of the popular battle royale game in India. While the game is already available across Hong Kong, Taiwan, Brazil, and Bangladesh, the PUBG India Facebook page has now confirmed that the lite version is coming to India soon.Needless to say that PUBG enjoys an incredible amount of popularity around the world and celebrities are not averse to the craze as well. From the world of football to cricket, mixed martial arts to even acting, a host of celebs are self-confessed PUBG players.MS Dhoni: Our very own cricketing legend, Dhoni is one sportsperson who is extremely fond of PUBG Mobile. In fact in interaction with ESPN, Indian Cricket team member Kuldeep Yadav revealed Dhoni's addiction to the game. Not only that, he revealed that Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kedar Jadhav, along with Dhoni are the best players of the game PUBG in the Indian team.Neymar Jr: The Brazilian football icon is not only passionate about his profession but turns out he is a passionate PUBG player as well. He has even gone so far as to ask PUBG Corp to give him his own server, which is still awaiting a response. In fact, such is his passion that Red Bull had sent a gift package to the PSG star player that comprised of several customised PUBG goodies on his birthday.Terry Crews: From cricket and football, our next celebrity is from the world of Hollywood. Turns out Brooklyn Nine-nine actor Terry Crews is extremely good at PUBG Mobile. According to reports, Crews teams up with his son Isaiah to play PUBG on his PC.Demetrious Johnson: MMA fighter Demetrious Johnson actively streams his PUBG matches and has even participated in Uproar’s The Golden Chicken tournament.Deadmau5: World-renowned EDM artist Joel Thomas Zimmerman aka Deadmau5 loves playing PUBG Mobile and as even participated in a duo match alongside the famous Cloud 9 streamer, Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek.