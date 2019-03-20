English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG Addiction: Karnataka Boy Writes How to Play Battle Royale Game in Answer Sheet, Fails PU Exam
Earlier the boy had secured distinction in his SSLC exam last year, but got addicted to the online game, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds he lost the track.
A young boy has failed in his first year pre-university exam after he wrote only about ‘how to play PUBG game’ in the Economics answer sheet. Earlier the boy had secured distinction in his SSLC exam last year, but got addicted to the online game, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds he lost the track. “I was studious, but got attracted towards PUBG as it was entertaining, and soon got addicted to it. Sometimes I even bunked classes to play the game and sat in the nearby garden,” the told The New Indian Express.
“I got angry with myself and wrote about PUBG in the answer sheet. Now my parents have taken the mobile away, but the images of the game continue to linger in my mind. I realise how dangerous a game it is,” he further added.
The who evaluated the very same paper said, “Usually students who do not know the answers write film songs or famous movie dialogues. But this boy has written everything about the game, starting from steps to download it to how to play it. He seems to have good mastery over the game. I brought the issue to the principal’s notice, and we summoned his parents and informed them about their son’s addiction.”
Meanwhile, Varun now has a chance to appear in the exam scheduled to be held in June.
In a recent case, a teen withdrew money from his father’s bank account to purchase a PUBG game controller as well as weapons for the online game, the Jalandhar police said on Saturday. The matter came to light after the father filed a police complaint on January 20, citing that around Rs 50,000 had been withdrawn from his bank account.
Last week, various cities in Gujarat including Surat, Rajkot and a bunch of districts had banned the game by releasing a notice. Police officials were quite stern about the ban and had issued statements that the issue would not be taken loosely. A circular letter to ban PUBG Mobile was also sent to a number of primary education officers of the district to collectively make an effort to reduce the number of incidents arising from the game addiction. Even the Chairperson of Gujarat Child rights body has sent a circular to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) of all states to help curb the negative effects of the game.
