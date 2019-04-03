PUBG Addiction: Telangana Student Scolded For Not Studying For Boards to Play PUBG, Commits Suicide

Recently, video game addiction has become an important topic of discussion thanks to the World Health Organization officially recognizing it as a legitimate mental health disorder. A class 10 boy has committed suicide as he was scolded for not studying enough for his class X exams and continuing to play PUBG instead. According to ANI, the deceased has been identified as Kallakuri Sambashiva who lived in Vishnupuri Extension in Malkajgiri area (Telangana) and his father, K Bharath Raj is a priest. On Tuesday, Bharath Raj lodged a police complaint that Sambashiva committed suicide by hanging himself in his bedroom the previous night after he was chided by his mother, Umadevi, for playing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds video game on his cellphone.“Sambashiva used to play PUBG on the cellphone and my wife Umadevi warned him not to play the game on phone on Monday night. My son became angry and committed suicide by hanging in his bedroom,” Bharath Raj said in the police complaint.Sambashiva used to play the online game on his parents’ cellphones, Malkajgiri sub-inspector (SI) K Sanjeeva Reddy said. “Parents had warned him several times. On Monday, his mother reprimanded him for playing the game instead of preparing for Tuesday’s English exam. Sambashiva went inside the bedroom and bolted the door. As he did not come out for some time, his parents broke the latch and found him hanging from the ceiling fan with a towel,” the SI said.