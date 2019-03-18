PUBG Addiction: Two Die in Maharashtra After Being Hit by Train Playing The Battle Royale Game

Two persons engrossed in playing online game PUBG were knocked down by a train in Hingoli district in Maharashtra, police said Sunday.The incident happened at Khatkali Bypass in Hingoli, over 570 kms from Mumbai, on Saturday evening, an official said."Nagesh Gore (24) and Swapnil Annapurne (22) were playing PUBG near the railway tracks. They were run over by the Hyderabad-Ajmer train. Their bodies were found late at night by people living in the vicinity," he said.An accidental death report has been registered at Hingoli police station, he informed. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, popularly called PUBG, is an online multi-player game of South Korean origin which experts have said is highly addictive and gives rise to violent behaviour in many of those playing it.Last week we reported that the Rajkot Police has banned the online multi-player game PUBG Mobile citing it to be "addictive" and harmful for youngsters. Recently, we heard that at least 10 people have been arrested for violating the ban in the city. Rajkot city police arrested six more persons, all undergraduates in the age group of 18 years to 22 years, for playing the popular online game.PUBG Corporation’s PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has been banned in several cities in India. Last week, Surat, Rajkot, and Vadodara had placed a ban on the highly popular and addictive PUBG. They were followed by Bhavnagar and Gir Somnath districts. Two days ago, Aravalli district administration also placed a ban on the two games.