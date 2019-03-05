PUBG Addiction: Youth in Madhya Pradesh Drinks Acid Instead of Water, While Playing Game

The bad effects of addiction to the popular battle royale game PUBG are being seen quite clearly these days. A recent report suggests that a young man from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh drank acid mistaking it for water, while engrossed in the PUBG game. According to the report, the youth was so busy in the game that he picked up the bottle of acid instead of a bottle of water and drank it. He was rushed to hospital, where Dr. Manan Gogia performed an operation on the youth's the intestines. His condition is now said to be out of danger.Recently, Chinese gaming giant Tencent on Friday announced new curbs on underage video-game playing as part of a government crackdown on youth gaming addiction that has cast a cloud over the company's biggest revenue source. Tencent said it had imposed a digital lock on some games that requires players under 13 years to ask their guardians to open. The new restriction will be piloted for the Chinese versions of the two hit games "Honor of Kings" and "PUBG Mobile".The government last year announced new controls on the number of games that can be played online, limited new releases, and imposed rules on underage players to reduce their screen time.