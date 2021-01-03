PUBG Alternative FAU-G Finally Confirmed to Launch on January 26

FAU-G launch date in India has finally been revealed nearly four months after its official announcement. The mobile game will debut on January 26, that coincides with Republic Day celebration in India. Earlier in December 2019, the upcoming mobile title started its pre-registrations via Google Play Store that indicated its imminent launch in the country and across the world. Notably, it crossed the one million pre-registrations mark in just three days after going live on the Android app store. Its iOS availability details remain unclear, at the moment. Fearless and United Guards or FAU-G (first announced in September 2020) is said to be the Indian alternative to PUBG Mobile that was banned in India in the same month. PUBG will also return to the country in a new avatar, though its launch details remain unclear.

The latest development was shared on Twitter by Fau-G developers nCORE Games. "What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless," the company said on Twitter. Meanwhile, its Google Play Store listing notes that the size of the game would vary according to the Android device. The mobile title will "honour" Indian armed forces, and its missions are based on real-world scenarios. "Come face-to-face with India's enemies as you engage with hostile invaders on Indian soil. Fight for survival against the unforgiving terrain and the implacable enemy. Fill the shoes of a patriotic soldier and experience the bravery, brotherhood, and sacrifice of the men guarding the country's borders," the app's official description on Google Play Store read.

Notably, its developers had shared the first teaser of FAU-G in October 2020 which depicted a scene of conflict on hilly terrain, presumably the LAC area where the Indian army had been at odds with the Chinese forces. In earlier reports, Vishal Gondal, the founder and chief of nCore Games was quoted as stating that FAU-G's gameplay will not come with a battle royale mode upon release. Instead, the gameplay will be based on India's recent armed conflict against China at the Galwan Valley border.

What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU:G! Witness the anthem FAU:G! #FAUG #nCore_GamesPre-register now https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7JLaunch 26/1@vishalgondal @akshaykumar @dayanidhimg pic.twitter.com/VGpBZ3HaOS — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) January 3, 2021

Following its launch, FAU-G will compete against the upcoming PUBG Mobile India. The PUBG Mobile India developers PUBG Corp had announced that it severed ties with the China-based Tencent, and would ensure Indian users' data safety through several measures including a partnership with Microsoft for Azure cloud computing service. Whereas, FAU-G is banking on PM Narendra Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative. Earlier, its developers had said that 20 percent of the game's net proceeds would be donated to the 'Bharat Ke Veer Trust' set up by the Ministry of Home Affairs.