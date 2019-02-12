English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PUBG And Fortnite Better Watch Out, As Apex Legends Has Clocked 25 Million Players in Just One Week
It was only towards the end of last week that we heard Apex Legends had crossed 10 million players in the first three days since release. Now, it has been a week since the battle royale game, set to rival PUBG and Fortnite, and the milestones keep coming. Respawn Entertainment and EA Games have confirmed that Apex Legends has clocked 25 million players in the first week.
We’re also thrilled to announce that since last Monday, more than 25 million players have jumped into the game, and over the weekend we had well over 2 million concurrent players at our peak. Like I said earlier, what a week,” said Vince Zampella, CEO, Respawn Entertainment. This just shows how popular the game has become in such a short period of time.
The developers used this announcement to also outline the roadmap for Apex Legends. First up, there is the small matter of the Twitch Rivals Apex Legends Challenge. This will take place on 12th and 19th February, with 48 of the biggest streamers on Twitch competing live in Apex Legends. Respawn also confirms that later this week, there will be Valentine’s Day celebrations with the addition of some limited-time Valentine’s Day themed loot to the game. Respawn confirms that the much-awaited Season One of the game kicks off in March, and will also be introducing the debut of the Battle Pass as well as new Legends, weapons and loot.
At present, Apex Legends is available on the Sony PlayStation 4 consoles, Microsoft Xbox One consoles and PCs. Interesting to note though that its biggest rivals, PUBG and Fortnite, are available on Android and iOS as well. It may be a matter of time before Apex Legends also arrives on smartphones, which should give its gamer base numbers a significant boost.
Even though this has been a good start for Apex Legends, there is still a long way to go before it comes close to the 200 million user base that Fortnite has, as per the November 2018 numbers by research firm Statista and PUBG, which clocked 20 million daily active users, as per the last reported numbers in September 2018. Time will testify as to whether Apex Legends has the ammunition to hold on against PUBG and Fortnite, and whether it can come close to the player base that those popular battle royale games have.
