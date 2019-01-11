PUBG And Fortnite May be Immensely Popular, But Knives Out Made More Money in 2018

Knives Out clone of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), made more money in 2018 than PUBG itself and Fortnite: Battle Royale. According to a report from analytics firm Sensor Tower, Knives Out creator NetEase has grossed $465 million worldwide versus Fortnite's $455 million. This figure is more than 11 times greater than what the country’s mobile gamers spent in PUBG Mobile on both platforms during 2018. It's so surprising, given this, that NetEase updated the game with a new Tokyo map in November—and its revenue has only been increasing since.The analytics firm added that Japanese players spent an estimated $370 on Knives Out across the App Store and Google Play. Knives Out is a giant hit in Japan. iOS players account for only 18 percent of Knives Out's revenue, with a majority of the spending on Android.Additionally, PUBG MOBILE had recently added the Vikendi update, is now to set to launch new January update. YouTuber Game Lovers has leaked out the release date for the new update. If you’re not yet aware of what’s to come, read on to find out what to expect from PUBG Mobile’s upcoming updates. The 0.10.5 update will be live on Android and iOS before 20th January 2019. PUBG Mobile will launch a ‘Monster Hunting’ mode which will apparently come with an update to the game for the upcoming Chinese New Year. It’s already available in the beta version, and you can test it out on the Chinese servers. Dubbed as Monster Hunting mode, the update will bring in Chinese New Year-themed locations with monster hunts.