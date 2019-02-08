PUBG And Fortnite Rival Apex Legends Arrives on Twitch With a $200000 Competition

It has barely been a few days since the free-to-play battle royale title Apex Legends arrived on the scene to rivals the likes of PUBG and Fortnite. However, it is making a massive splash nevertheless, and is already hosting its first big tournament on the live streaming platform Twitch. The tournament is called Twitch Rivals Apex Legends Challenge, and will take place on 12 February and 19 February. Twitch has confirmed that 48 streamers will be competing in the tournament, and the prizes total $200000.Each event features 16 squads, of three players each. Streamers from North America and EMEA are representing their territories. Each squad will compete to earn the most points, with 5 points being awarded for each match victory and 1 point awarded for each kill. To win, streamer squads have to show they’ve mastered the unique abilities of the game’s roster of Legends. The players will also have to make the most of Apex Legend’s new additions to the Battle Royale genre, like Smart Comms for improved call-outs and Respawn Beacons for defying death.Some of the online personalities participating in the event include DrDisrespect, TSM Myth, DisguisedToast, Shroud, and more.The Twitch Rivals Apex Legends Challenge will stream live on the /TwitchRivals channel, or you can also access the stream by heading to the channel of any participating streamer.Apex Legends is the latest game from Respawn Entertainment, the name behind the popular Titanfall franchise. In fact, Apex Legends does take inspiration for certain elements from Titanfall for Apex Legends. In Apex Legends, gamers pick from a list of characters before they drop into a large map where they have to find new weapons and gear in order to be prepared to battle and take out the opponents.It is expected that Apex Legends’ first season starts sometime in March, and players will be able to buy a Battle Pass to unlock certain upgrades as well as challenges.In its battle with PUBG and Fortnite, two very popular battle royale games, we expect EA Games and Respawn Entertainment to roll out constant updates and add new elements as well as features to Apex Legends.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.